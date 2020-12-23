Mary B. (Omsted) Waller

July 8, 1926 - December 17, 2020
Poynette, WI - POYNETTE - Mary B. Waller, age 94, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Mary was born on July 8, 1926, in Stoughton, delivered by her grandfather, Dr. Nils Omsted, the daughter of Karl and Agnes (Barclay) Omsted. She was raised in Cleveland, WI, and graduated in 1944 from Central High in Sheboygan and then attended Milwaukee Teachers College. Mary moved to Madison and was united in marriage to Elmer Waller on April 30, 1955, and then moved to Lake Wisconsin and later to Monona. She worked for The Sheboygan Press for 4 years and then Oscar Mayer for 36 years. Elmer passed away on November 10, 1994. Mary was a member of Dekorra Lutheran Church and volunteered at the VA Hospital in Madison and Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Lodi.
She is survived by her sons, Andrew Waller (friend Barb) of Deforest and David (Sallie) of Monona; brother, Nils Omsted of Springfield, VA; grandchildren, Todd (Shantel) Waller and Michelle (Seth) Clark, both of Bozeman, MT, Jeromy (Barb) Olson of Monona, Aaron (Kim) Olson of Cottage Grove; cousin, Mary Jean Doane of Washburn; 7 great-grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters; special friend, Nancy Selenius; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A graveside service will be announced and held at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
