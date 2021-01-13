Kenneth Russell Nelson

June 5, 1951 - January 7, 2021
Columbus, WI - COLUMBUS - Kenneth R. Nelson, age 69, passed away peacefully at Larson House in Columbus on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Ken was born on June 5, 1951, in Poynette, the son of Russell and Constance (Brue) Nelson. He had worked for Penda for many years. Ken enjoyed shooting pool in both Portage and Poynette, as well as reading and fishing. He also liked playing Santa Claus.
He is survived by his mother, Constance Nelson of DeForest; brother, Martin (Heidi) Nelson of Madison; sisters, Kristine (Tom) Manke of Arlington, Kathryn Steffenhagen of DeForest; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Robert; and brother-in-law, David Steffenhagen.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillside Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Larson House in Columbus.
The family would like to thank the staff at Generations Nursing Home/Larson House for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
