January 9, 1931 - August 15, 2021
LODI, WI - Norman R. Taylor, age 90, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Divine Rehab and Nursing, Lodi. He was born on January 9, 1931, in Town of Dane, the son of Albert and Sybella (Dolphin) Taylor.
Norman owned and operated his farm in the Town of Dane. He liked playing cards, farming, going to the casino, but enjoyed most spending time with his family.
Norman is survived by six children, Norman Jr. (Beverly), Robert (Sheri), Larry (Nancy), Charles (Mary), Randy and Jeannie (Tom) Flaig; 17 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; two sisters, Anna Taylor and May Hohlfelder, and brother, Jerry Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rosetta; second wife, Kathleen; grandson, Richard; daughter-in-law, Dawn; brother, Tom and sister, Dolly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH LODI, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, with the Reverend Father Joseph Baker presiding. Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
