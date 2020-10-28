December 30, 1938 - October 20, 2020
Waunakee, WI - Ruth Ann Maier age 81, of Waunakee, Wisconsin exchanged her broken earthly body for a perfect heavenly one on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Ruth Ann Wipperfurth was born on December 30, 1938, the oldest of five children to Mike and Betty (Kurt) Wipperfurth of Dane, Wisconsin.
Ruth Ann attended St. Michael grade school in Dane, WI and graduated from Lodi High School. On October 15, 1959 she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Linus Maier. After they wed, Ruth Ann and Linus began farming and raised five children on what they fondly referred to as "Our Own Dairy". Ruth Ann stood firmly beside Linus as they built their farm. She was the gentle touch that accompanied everything they did. She was an amazing baker, a gifted gardener and was widely recognized for her quilting. Most importantly she will be remembered as a warm, kind, patient and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She always had an open door and an open ear to anyone who needed her.
She was a member of St. John's Catholic parish in Waunakee, where she volunteered throughout her life and was a charter member of the St. John's Peace Maker Quilt Club. She was a 4-H leader, a proud member of the "10+ Gallon Blood Donor Club" and participated in the Women's Health Initiative Study.
She is survived by her 5 children, Kathy and Bob Barman, Lori and Art Meinholz, Kevin and Jane Maier, Scott and Daun Maier and Keith and Lynn Maier, 12 grandchildren; Jennifer Waldsmith, Sarah and Tony Blodgett, Lee and Megan Meinholz, Tracy Meinholz and friend Logan Thomas, Samantha and Brent Smith, Kim and Ben Rohrbeck, Katie Maier, Cody Maier and fiancé Ivy Kitelinger, Kayla and Tony Flint, Patrick and Courtney Maier, Abby Maier and fiancé Zach Shriver, and Gavin Maier, great grandchildren; Keaton, Carter, Ayden, Sofia, Dane, Cooper, Liam, Mila, Noah, Emma, Vincent, Gabriel, Maxwell, Sylvia, Anika and Leo. Siblings Janet Kitsimble, Mary Ripp, Bonnie and Bill Schmidt, Bill and Diane Wipperfurth. In-laws Vernon and Ellen Maier, John and Judy Kiselis, Roman and Linda Maier, Dan Maier, Marvin and Mary Lou Maier, Donna Lemke, Roger and Heidi Maier and Virgil (Petie) and Bonnie Maier.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and in-laws Peter and Margaret Maier, Paul Maier, Diane (Maier) and Gene Haug, and Dave Lemke.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 209 South St. Waunakee with Msgr. James Gunn officiating. Interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery following the Mass. The funeral will be live streamed and may be accessed on St. John's website at www.stjb.org
The family would like to thank Dr. Flynn Trinity for his honest and compassionate service and Right at Home and Agrace Hospice for their amazing, tender care during Ruth Ann's journey.
"Sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite".
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.