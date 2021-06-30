December 13, 1939 - June 25, 2021
Lodi / Jefferson, WI - Shirley Ann Larson, age 81, was called home to her heavenly father on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1939, in Madison, the daughter of Lyman and Laurine (Cline) Hahn Sr.
Shirley began her career as a CNA at Lodi Good Samaritan where she took great pride in helping others. She did this for many years before transitioning into a career in manufacturing making cabinets for hospitals and clinics. She finished off her career as a custodian employed with the Reedsburg Public Schools until her retirement.
Shirley had a variety of interests including tending both her vegetable and flower gardens, bird watching, canning and baking, attending dinner shows at the Fireside Theatre and taking bus tours to Branson, Mo. In addition, she loved spending countless hours tending to her needlepoint where she would make pillowcases, dresser scarves, doilies and tablecloths. While all of these things were passions for her, spending time with her children and grandchildren were at the top of her list.
Shirley is survived by three sons, Greg (Laurie Pertzborn) Larson, Randy (Marietta) Larson and Mike Larson; daughter, Barb (Brad) Smith; two brothers, Lyman "Jr." (Rita) Hahn and Douglas (Cindy) Hahn; thirteen grandchildren, Lisa Larson, Bobby Larson, Sean Larson, Dean Larson, Bryan Larson, Mark Larson, Nicole Larson, Heather Kundert (Smith), Zachary Smith, Emma Smith, Michael Straka, Naomi Guetschow and Jasmine Guetschow; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Emmett, Teagan and Jacob; her sister-in-law, Marva Hahn; and her special pet cat, Lou.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Donald Hahn.
A special thank you to the kind, gentle and caring staff at Agrace HospiceCare for giving her comfort and peace in her final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, with Father Joseph Baker presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.
