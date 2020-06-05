Jane Giese passed away Monday May 25, 2020. She was born on Feb. 21, 1931 in Waupaca, Wisconsin to Elnore and Ruth Kurkowski.
She was a lifelong Wisconsin resident living in Waupaca, Fond du Lac and Madison. Her last home address was Poynette, where she lived for 36 years until moving to Iowa to be closer to family. She was very active and enjoyed many outdoor activities such as motorcycling, snowmobiling and especially swimming. She taught many children to swim at the Madison YMCA and put on many synchronized swim shows. She then worked at American Breeders Service for 30 years until retiring.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Lee Giese of Clive, Iowa; son Jerry (Lisa) of South Lake Tahoe, California; daughter, Barbara (William) Seglar of Clive, Iowa; granddaughters Melissa Giese and Jessica Nguyen; five great grandchildren; and her beloved furry friend Patches.
Per her wishes she was cremated and no formal services are planned.
