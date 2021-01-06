February 19, 1973 - January 3, 2021
Madison, WI - Nathan Steffenhagen, age 47, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at University Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on February 19, 1973, in Madison, the son of John and Bonnie (Gadient) Steffenhagen.
After graduating from Lodi High School in 1992, Nathan earned his bachelor's degree in nursing from Marquette University. While attending college he was enlisted with the ROTC - Air Force on a scholarship and proudly served his country with the rank of Second Lieutenant.
Nathan was previously employed with the University of Wisconsin Hospital. He enjoyed the outdoors, doing home improvement projects, playing board games and spending time with his nieces, nephews, and the dogs. Nathan was known for his "dry" sense of humor and his intelligence. You could always find Nathan in his customary cargo pants, fashionably late. He was loved and his presence will be dearly missed by his family.
Nathan is survived by his sister, Katie (Justin) Packard; two brothers, Daniel and Michael Steffenhagen; three nieces, Jordan Packard and Charlotte and Madeleine Steffenhagen; his nephew, Max Packard; grandmother, Berdell Gadient; aunts and uncles, Wayne (Brenda) Gadient, Barbara (John) Nei, Betty (Kurt) Thomforde, Alan (Nancy) Gadient, Robert Jr. (Mary) Gadient, Steven (Sue) Gadient, Annette Gadient, Dennis (Sheila) Gadient, Andrew (Debbie) Gadient, Laura (Brian) Sweet and Tom Richter. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Robert Gadient and Hilbert and Neoma Steffenhagen and his aunt Marilyn Richter.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021. A private family service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
