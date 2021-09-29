July 10, 1953 - September 25, 2021
LODI, WI - Rodney Gene Barrow, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home.
He was born on July 10, 1953, in Baraboo, the son of Thomas and Doreen (Giese) Barrow.
After graduating from Lodi High School in 1971, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1971 - 1974 in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Vietnam Conflict.
Rod earned his nursing degree at Edgewood University and worked for the Central Wisconsin Center, as a registered nurse, where he retired. Even after retirement, Rodney was employed with the Lodi Public School System, for over 20 years, giving care to the Primary and Elementary students.
He was a member of Wisconsin Trappers Association, the National Registered Group of Nurses and the American Legion Post 216.
Rodney's favorite pass times were spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, gardening, and seeing his grandkids. He was always up for a game Euchre, guiding the boat to the best honey hole, homemade fish fries and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Rodney is survived by daughter, Iris Barrow; sons, Nathan (Brandi) Barrow and Wallace Barrow; two grandchildren, Auden Barrow, Birdie Barrow; four brothers, Dennis (Robin) Barrow, Thomas (Glenna) Barrow, Allen (Gloria) Barrow and William Barrow, and sister, Doreen Powers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Barry.
Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, 11:30 a.m., Monday, October 4, 2021. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, and also at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Lunch will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 167 S. Main St., Lodi, on Monday, following the burial.
Memorials may be made to Adult & Teen Challenge where Rodney was a monthly supporter.
