August 29, 1931 - June 26, 2021
Lodi, WI - Robert Wayne "Bob" Baxter, age 89, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Divine Rehab and Nursing in Lodi. He was born on Aug. 29, 1931, in Madison, the son of William and Edith (Lippitt) Baxter. Bob married Margaret Swinehart on Dec. 11, 1954, in Madison.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After serving his country, he drove truck for Gardner Bakery. He retired as a diesel mechanic from Neuendorf Trucking.
Dad's garage was always open to the kids in the neighborhood. He was there to lend a hand or to fix and overhaul cars. Bob was always up for a Sunday drive to visit family and friends.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Kevin Kalish) Baxter; son, James Baxter; and brother, Neil (Judi) Baxter; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his sister, Navonne Baxter.
Private services for Bob will be held at a later date. Bob's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Devine Nursing and Rehab for all the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
