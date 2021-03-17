Brian Bohaty

April 17, 1946 - March 4, 2021
LODI, WI - Brian was freed from the confines of a body broken due to MS on March 4, 2021. He was born April 17, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois. He served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1969. He met his future wife Cheryl Smith through mutual friends, and they were married in August of 1968. He loved fishing, playing slow pitch softball, horseshoes and above all, bowling. When his girls were young, he could be found helping the Girl Scouts by hauling tents and camping gear along with picking up newspapers for their paper drive. In recent years, he especially enjoyed his time with close family friend Glen Niesen who would visit him often and talk about many different things including their shared love of the Chicago Cubs. He was a die-hard Cubs fan through all the rough years and was fortunate enough to see them win the World Series. He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years Cheryl; his daughters, Wendy (Steve) Thony, and Teri (Dave) Hellenbrand; 6 grandchildren, Michael (friend Karileigh), Dustin, Christopher and Anna Thony, Cassie (friend Cody) and Alyssa (friend Hunter) Hellenbrand, and sister, Pat Maloney. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Bohaty and Adeline Haley, stepdad, Charlie Haley, and sister, Denise Bohaty. We hope you enjoy meeting your favorite Cubs players in Heaven. We will miss you, but you will never be forgotten. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
