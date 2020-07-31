Robert Tallman

LODI–Robert “Bob” Tallman, age 80, joined his heavenly Father on Sunday, March 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on June 19, 1939, the son of Tracy and Wilma Tallman. On March 24, 1973, he married Bonnie Tallman, and they resided in Lodi for over 36 years. He had a career in the auto parts industry for over 24 years (fondly known as “Lodi Auto Bob”) working at Lodi Auto Parts with numerous Top Salesman awards. Before computers, he had a 10-foot long counter with every manufacturer’s parts manuals. In his earlier days, he GREATLY enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time at his friend Skip’s cabin up north, dancing, and bowling; later on, he enjoyed stopping at the local establishments and swapping stories with the people there. Listening to music was a huge part of his life. He always had a ready smile for everyone. Being disabled for over 35 years never slowed him down or at least from trying. Whether he was driving thorough Lodi with flags on his van or on his scooter, he always made time to greet everyone with “How are YOU?” and a big smile.
Bob is survived by his sister, Beverly Dyreson and brother, Ronald (Dottie) Tallman, as well as his sister-in-law, Nancy Foster. He is also survived by his children, Julia Morter, Janice Ray, David (Sandy) Tallman, Brian Tallman, and Kristina (Adam) Schiller; grandchildren, Shauntal (Brian), Angelica (Logan), Jaymes, Brandon (Lindsay), Allen, Stephanie (Josh), Raymond, Emily, Alex, Michael, Lindsay, Amelia, as well as Tammy, and her children, Adrian, Amethyst, and Azahrie, and great grandson Wyatt Thomas. He is further survived by many beloved friends and family. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Bonnie, his parents, and a newborn son.
We would like to give a special thanks to the caring staff at Badger Prairie HCC for all their kind attention they gave Dad and determination to enrich his life over the last two years. We would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for their loving care in his final days, especially Stephanie.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm. Private family services will be held. Bob’s thought to remember him best was to gather and share memories. Please join us to celebrate his life on Wednesday, August 12 at 12:30 pm at KD’s Bar and Grill, N1434 Fair St., Lodi. There will be plenty of outdoor space to encourage social distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
