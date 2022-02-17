Lois Anne Daehling

March 12, 1935 - February 13, 2022
SUN PRAIRIE, WI - Lois A. Daehling, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Sun Prairie Health Care Center. She was born on March 12, 1935, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Frank and Tillie (Jagusch) Mallan and grew up in Greendale Wisconsin. Lois graduated from Greendale High School, and attended Stout Institute, in Menomonie, Wisconsin beginning in 1953. It was there that she met her roommate and life-long friend, Violet. Lois and Violet married brothers. Lois married Bob Daehling in June of 1956.
In 1964, Bob, Lois and their 3 children, settled in Lodi, Wisconsin and started Daehling Insurance Agency. Lois was supportive and instrumental in helping to grow the business.
Lois loved to cook. There was always a homemade meal on the table, breakfast, lunch and dinner. Cooking gourmet meals and preparing a beautiful table was a gift she shared. She had a gregarious personality and, often welcomed people into her home as well as entertain large groups. Her home economics background provided the opportunity to travel statewide and demonstrate how to cook an entire meal in the microwave!
Her faith was important to her. Her prayer life was strong. Over the years she taught Sunday school, sat on the church council, served as a deacon, made Lefsa, and volunteered whenever a helping hand was needed. She was involved in and held leadership roles in many of the community clubs and activities.
A favorite pastime of Lois' was being a clown in local parades. She was often seen alongside the "Soon to be Famous Band". If she wasn't clowning, she would be on the band wagon playing the cymbals.
Most of all, Lois loved her family and having everyone together. The birth of each grandchild and great-grandchild, brought her much joy. She will be remembered by her infectious smile.
Lois is survived by her three children, Bob (Jill) Daehling, Diane McLeod, and Pam (Jim) Truax. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren, Liz, Robert, Katie, Danielle, Corey, Andy, Allison, Charles, Ryan, Cathleen, and Grace, and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Bob, her parents, and her sister, Doris.
Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, with Pastor Mitch Falk presiding. Burial will be held at Garden Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In remembrance of Lois's life and her love of providing food for others, memorials can be made out to "Reach Out Lodi Food Pantry" 601 Clark Street, Lodi, Wisconsin 53555.
