Greta L. (Olson) Koepp

March 23, 1932 - December 14, 2020
Lodi, WI - LODI - Greta L. Koepp, age 88, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at Sauk Prairie Healthcare on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Greta was born on March 23, 1932, in Dodgeville, WI, the daughter of Vivian and Lela (Sorenson) Olson. She married Clarence Koepp on April 5, 1951. She worked for Oscar Mayer for 43 years. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Poynette.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Schulz of Stoughton, Karen (Doug) Strittmatter of Harmony Grove; sister, Arlene Benish; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ray Higley, Ernie (Betty) Koepp, Dorothy Herold, Fred Koepp, Jodi Koepp, Geri Koepp, Cindy Koepp; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 3 expected in 2021, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kerry; sisters, Wanda (Clark) Bell and Marlene Higley; brother, Walter Olson; brothers-in-laws, Robert (Peggy), Jack (Carole), Larry Koepp and George Herold; and sisters-in-law, Doris (Harold) Bock and Shary Koepp.
Private services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, Wisconsin, on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette with Fr. Mike Tess presiding. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for memorials in Greta's name to an area organization.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sauk Prairie Healthcare for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.