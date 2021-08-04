Merten C. Breunig

March 29, 1934 - July 31, 2021
Lodi, WI - A kind gentle farmer gained his angels wings on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Merten Conrad Breunig, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2021. He was second of nine children born to Sylvian and Lillian (Nolden) Breunig on March 29, 1934 at the home farm in Roxbury, WI. Merten married Bernice (Laufenberg) on August 16, 1956 and with the help of Sylvian, he purchased a farm on Bitney Road where he resided until he moved into Maplewood of Sauk Prairie in September of 2020. Merten was lucky enough to find a second love, Barbara A.(Geiser) Gabelt from Cross Plains, WI and proudly told his daughter after meeting Barb that "he won the First Prize at the Pine Bluff Church picnic". They were married on April 22, 2005. Merten is survived by his wife Barbara, six children, Howard (Kathy), Wayne (Barbara), Vernon (Darcee), Lisa (Lynn Amyx), Roger (Jennifer), Herbert (Judy) and step-son Russell Gabelt (Kristy). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, 2 special exchange grandsons: Javier (Ecuador) and Robert (Germany). His old farm dog Shep holds a special place in his heart. He is further survived by sisters Eunice Yanke, MaryJane (Walter) Burkholder, Harriett (Marvin) Breunig and Karen Ballweg. His brother, Wallace (Helen) Breunig and sisters-in law Medora Breunig and Audrey Breunig. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvian and Lillian, his wife Bernice, brothers Ivan and Miles, sister Audrey, his brothers-in-law Linus Zander, Tom Ballweg, Kenneth Yanke, Theodore (Ted) Zander and Werner Ballweg. His sisters-in-law Inez and Alice Ballweg along with many uncles, aunts and friends. Merten took farming to heart by raising dairy cows, swine and chickens but he always had time for play and volunteering. His giving spirit lead way to coach CYO baseball at St. Norbert's, was a proud member of the Lodi Ag Fair Board for 52 years and spearheaded the college scholarship fund program that is still going strong today. He was also a member of the Dane County Holstein Association and instrumental in originating the Dane County Breakfast on the farm and Cows on Concourse events. Merten had a strong faith and bond to St. Norbert's Church was a member of the choir for 68 years and a proud member of Catholic Financial Life and Knights of Columbus. Merten was an avid card player and enjoyed spending time with family and friends and found a passion for driving teams of horses for the Treinen Pumpkin Patch. Merten's wish was to have Alan, his cousin, carry him to his final resting place with his favorite team of black horses. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be said at 8:45am with visitation from 9:00 am - 11:15 am on Thursday, Aug.5, 2021 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water Street, Sauk City, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am at St. Norbert's Catholic Church, Roxbury. Burial will immediately follow service in the church cemetery. Thank you to the supportive staff of Maplewood of Sauk Prairie and Agrace Hospice Care in his final days. You are amazing people with such passion and support. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice, St. Norbert's Stain Glass Window Project or the Lodi Ag Fair.
