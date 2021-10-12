June 7, 1957 - October 5, 2021
Lodi, WI - Obituary of Kristy Ann Phipps (née Reeves)
Born June 7th, 1957
Kristy died peacefully on October 5th, 2021 after having spent the day in the company of her husband and all of her children.
Predeceased by
Parents - Gertrude and Clifford Reeves
Sister - Maxine Atkinson and brother-in-law Ted Atkinson
Brother-in-law - Paul Crase (Kitty)
Survived by
Husband - Charles Phipps
Daughter - Sarah Hodges
Son - Robert Hodges and Granddaughter Kinzie
Daughter - Mary Phipps
Sister - Kathyleen "Kitty" Crase
Many nieces and nephews and their families
Kristy spent the last 28 years of her life in the City of Lodi.
In the first half of her life, Kristy enjoyed spelunking, participating in Girl Scouts, playing her clarinet in assorted bands, geology and being with her various pets.
Things changed in the mid-nineties due to getting married, having her second daughter, having cancer and having her aortic valve replaced.
Among her favorite pastimes after those challenges were spending time with her children and grandchild, playing in the Soon-to-be-Famous Lodi Band, knitting, meandering car rides of discovery on the back roads, attending old-time themed events such as the Sheep and Wool Festival, cooking for her family, watching Scooby Doo and continuing to enjoy the company of her assorted pets.
Her last few years were spent battling the advancing issues that were caused and progressively got worse due to the damage caused by her earlier cancer treatments. She was always grateful for the times she was still able to enjoy life in whatever form she could. This was made possible due to the many doctors, nurses and specialists, along with their respective hospitals and clinics, that she visited often. They were able to keep her going as well as could be expected.
Her final residence was at the Randolph Health Services nursing home in Randolph, Wisconsin. She received excellent and compassionate care from all of the nurses and aides who work there, which made her final days comfortable and filled with love. Her family will always be thankful for their kindness and devotion to her and her family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.
A remembrance service of some type will be scheduled after all of this Covid stuff is finished and we can meet again freely, as family and friends.