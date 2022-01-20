Andrew Benjamin Cochrane

Grafton, WI - Andrew B. Cochrane of Grafton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born the son of Benjamin and Esther Cochrane in Chicago, IL on March 15, 1934. He married Roberta Lentz on September 12, 1964 in Boyceville, WI and together they had one son.
Andrew graduated from Lodi High School. He later went on to receive a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin Stout. He retired from Briggs & Stratton on March 31, 1999. Andrew's passion was model railroading, specifically the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. He was an avid reader and amateur photographer. Andrew loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. He and his wife Roberta traveled the world on many different cruises. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family and friends.
Andrew will remain in the hearts of his devoted wife Roberta of Grafton, his son Scott (Jill) Cochrane of Manitowoc; grandchildren Sarah (special friend Chad Hammond) Oakley, Stephanie (Criag Reif) Oakley, Ashley Oakley, and Jonathan Oakley; great-grandchildren Paige, Camden, Hayleigh, Madison, Kaydence, and Ashlynn; sister-in-law Mary Peck; special friend Wayne Schmidt whom he thought of as a brother. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert and mother and father-in-law Robert and Ellen Lentz.
A Memorial Gathering will be held for Andrew on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Eernisse Funeral Home (1600 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074) from 11:00am to 1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Alzheimer's Association.
The family would like to thank the staff at Blue Grotto Memory Care and Heartland Hospice Care for the kindness they have shown our family.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com