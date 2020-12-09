October 9, 2020 - December 2, 2020
Dane/Lodi, WI - Schmitt, Jeffrey D.
DANE/LODI - Jeffrey D. Schmitt, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1960, the son of Roman and Mary Lou (Kalscheur) Schmitt. Those that knew Jeff will remember him for his welcoming smile, making birthday's special and dedicated work ethic helping on the family farm.
In addition to his mom Mary Lou, Jeff is survived by his brother, Roman "Romie" (Karen); his sisters, Joyce (Ron) Richardson and Jane (Marty) Mulcahy; sister-in-law, Kim Schmitt; 11 nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his dad and his brother, Jim.
Due to COVID 19 mandates, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Michael's Church Dane with the Rev. Father Joseph Baker officiating. Burial took place at the church cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff, volunteers and residents at Divine Rehab and Nursing of Lodi for their excellent care and support during his last two years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 South Main Street
(608) 592-3201
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.