Lavina Storandt

LODI/PRAIRIE DU SAC - Lavina Myrtle (Lintner) Storandt, age 91, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at The Pines Assisted Living in Prairie Du Sac, Wis. She was born on April 1, 1929, to Wilbert and Margaret Lintner in the Township of Arlington on the family farm.
Lavina graduated from Poynette High School and worked at the Ceramic Arts Studio and General Casualty Company before her marriage to Homer Storandt on Feb. 19, 1949. Homer and Lavina farmed for many years in the Township of Arlington before moving to Lodi.
Lavina is survived by four daughters, Patricia (Herb) Miller, Margaret Storandt, Brenda (Jim) Balch and Teri Storandt; three grandchildren, Tyson (Michelle) Miller, Kayleigh (Aaron) Kirchenberg and Adam Balch; and had one great-grandson, Logan Kirchenberg. She is also survived by a sister, Helen Rhiner; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Lavina was a loving, compassionate person who enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and visiting with family and friends. She was always ready to help if someone needed her and was a great help to her husband on the family farm.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at United Methodist Church in Lodi. The family would like to thank the staff at The Pines Assisted Living, Agrace HospiceCare, and nurse Kevin for their great care. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or United Methodist Church in Lodi. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
