June 8, 1933 - December 19, 2020

Tomah, WI - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Renate Lokotz (06/08/1933-12/19/2020), who learned the importance of community and helping others as a WWII refugee. Emigrating from Germany with her young daughter and love of her life, Al, Renate made a life for her family, which grew by a son and daughter. She used her skills as a seamstress to not only work for clients, but to knit thousands of hats for newborns, baby blankets, sweaters, blankets, and more for hospitals throughout the rest of her life. She loved her family, card games, good dogs, and quality marzipan.

Renate is preceded in death by her husband Alfons, and is celebrated by her children, Paul (Yvette Neshi Camacho) Lokotz, Heidi (Tom) Kelly, and Angelika (Dan McCormack) Lokotz, and grandchildren Moira and Nissa McCormack, Tyler Kelly, Andrea (Glen Jr) Parker, Amanda Martin and great grandchildren Alyssa, Elijah, Ariana, and Caitlin Parker. She will be missed.

Private Funeral Services are being held by her family. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Renate Lokotz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments