Margaret Hebel

POYNETTE -- Margaret J. Hebel, age 87, of Poynette, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital in Portage.
Margaret was born on August 25, 1932, in Columbia County, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Mamie (Pribbenow) Stoltenberg. She married Donavan Hebel on August 22, 1953, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. Margaret was well known for her love of cooking, baking and canning, especially for her pickles. She had taught school and then worked for many years at Oconomowoc / Stokely Canning Co. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Poynette.
Survivors include her two sons, Larry (Cheryl) Hebel, Poynette, and Steven (Diane) Hebel, Arlington; two grandchildren, Trent (Samantha) and Taylor Hebel; her great-grandson, Clayton; her remaining sibling, Shirley Stoltenberg, Poynette; her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Rollie (Dorma) Hebel, Donna Mae (Bob) Mountford, Linda Lou Wolter, LeRoy (Helen) Hebel, and Linda Stoltenberg; other near relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donavan in 1997, her brothers and sisters, Frankie Stoltenburg, Bernice Stiemke, William Stoltenberg, Robert Stoltenberg, Helen Zellmer, David Stoltenberg, and Wendell Stoltenberg, her father- and mother-in-law, Theodore and Myrtle Hebel, Sr., and her in-laws, Mary Ann (Phil) Lerum, Theodore (Carrie) Hebel, Jr., and James Wolter.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral service will be held, with Chaplain Dan Pulsfus officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poynette Food Pantry.
The family would like to thank the staff at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital and Tivoli for their wonderful and loving care.
