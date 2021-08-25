August 20, 2021
Prairie du Sac, WI - Rick K. Kohn
February 17, 1968 - August 20, 2021
Rick K. Kohn, age 53, of Prairie Du Sac, WI was taken peacefully to his Heavenly home surrounded by his beloved wife, two beautiful daughters and his sister-in-law, after a very short 3 1/2 week diagnosis & illness of pancreatic cancer and severe strokes.
Rick grew up in Lodi, graduating from Lodi High School with the Class of 1986.
Rick's heart was in farming. He grew up & loved his life on the Kohn family farms. He farmed alongside his Dad his entire life and also owned and operated his own farm from 1995-2000.
Rick had a work ethic like no other...while farming he worked full time as the Manufacturing Manager at McFarlane Mfg. in Sauk City for 30 years. In 2016, Rick switched "gears" and took a General/Store Manager position with Mid-State Equipment in Prairie Du Sac. This turned into his dream job!
Work was a huge part of Rick's life, however, he always made time for family, friends and fun!
In 1993, he married the love of his life & together they raised their two beautiful daughters. Together as a family they spent countless times together on their many vacations, especially in the Northwoods! He made his dream come true in January 2020 by purchasing a cabin up north in St. Germain, WI where he enjoyed life to the fullest doing his favorite things. Some of which include snowmobiling, boating & UTV-ing. This truly was his "Happy Place"!
Rick is a proud member of the Yellow Thunder & Bo-Boen snowmobile clubs.
Rick is survived by his beloved wife Donna (Breuch) Kohn of 27 yrs. Two daughters, Darcy & Danae Kohn & his fur baby Princess Ruby. His parents, Ronald & Joan Kohn of Lodi, Sister Cindy (Craig) Meister of Lodi, Sister-In-Laws & Brother-In-Laws, Wendy (Joe) Dodge of Baraboo, Sandy (Kevin) Koch of Dane & John/Buzz (Leisa) Breuch of Milladore. Nieces & Nephews, Rachel & Renee Meister, Morgan (Saige) Anderson, Bryce & Brianna Johnson, Kyle, Kortney & Kelsey Koch, Justin (Taylor) Breuch, Josh Breuch, Jackie (Jake) Plank, & Jenna (Austin) Knapp. Great nieces & nephews, Barrett Anderson, Aubree Feit & Hadlee Plank. Also, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & numerous friends whom he loved dearly.
Rick was preceded in death by his Sister, Lisa (Kohn) Johnson, his Mother-In-Law & Father-In-Law, Maternal & Paternal Grandparents, Special Aunts, Uncles & some Very Special Friends, all of whom, we are sure, Welcomed him home with open arms.
A visitation will be held for family & friends on Friday, Aug. 27 @ GraceWay Church - 65 13th Street in Prairie Du Sac, WI from 3:00 - 7:00.
A private service for family will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Lodi.
Please join the family for a celebration of Rick's wonderful life at KD's Bar & Grill - 1434 Fair Street, Lodi, WI on Saturday, August 28 @ 1:00.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the family to be distributed to charities/scholarships in Rick's name.
The family would like Special Thank You's to Sauk Prairie Healthcare & 1st responders, Dr. MariBeth Baker, UW Hospital, Minocqua/Marshfield Hospital, The Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg staff for their absolute outstanding care not only to Rick, but all of his family & friends! Also to our Army of supporters and Hooverson Funeral Home for their services.
To all that knew & loved our Rick - he was a kind, gentle, leader, mentor & friend who gave so much in life to so many. He will be remembered as laid back, soaking it all in, enjoying life & always having fun! Just an all around Great Guy.
To our Rick (Ronnie, Jr.), Thank You for the wonderful life you gave us & all that you taught us. You are one of a kind & a true Blessing! You will be missed immensely! Our memories will be dear in our hearts and will last forever! We LOVE YOU - Your 3 D's