February 13, 1947 - December 11, 2020
LODI, WI - Thomas R. Johnson, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on February 13, 1947, in Portage, the son of the late E. Harold and Ethel (Paterson) Johnson and was raised on the farm they worked west of Lodi.
After graduating from Lodi High School in 1965, Tom received his bachelor's degree from the UW Madison and furthered his education and experience by earning his master's degree while attending Harvard. He started his career in Madison in the transportation industry. Tom soon became known and sought after for managing companies to review their operations and make them run more efficiently and profitable. This was a service he would provide for many businesses during his career.
Tom appreciated the outdoors, enjoyed golfing, fishing and was an avid Badger and Packers fan, but treasured most the time he was able to spend with his family.
Tom is survived by his son, Justin (Tammy); granddaughter, Allison, and his partner, Terri Bell.
Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
