December 14, 2020
Poynette, WI - Robert (Bobby) Wilson 72 yrs. old, of Poynette, Wisconsin transitioned from his mortal life into the unknown on December 14, 2020. Bobby was born on September 25, 1948 in San Francisco to Carmen and Bill Wilson. This is where Bobby grew up and went to school. In 1966 he joined the Armed Forces and served in Vietnam. Bobby worked 26 years at Oscar Mayer in Madison, WI. Bobby's passions were customizing and riding his Harley. Also listening to and playing music. Bobby loved people and liked to make them laugh with his quirky sense of humor. He was a good husband, father, grandfather brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed. Bobby is survived by his wife Katie Metz, daughter Carmelia Wilson, son Jedd (Kaylea) Wilson, granddaughter Maya, sister Nadine (Tony) Smith, niece Keri (Kevin) Lund and their children, nephew Bill (Shannon) Smith and their children.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Herbie.
A celebration of life will be later announced in the spring.
