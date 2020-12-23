January 10, 1940 - December 16, 2020
Lodi, WI - Barbara J. (Dorsey) Nelson, age 80, of Lodi Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was born on Jan. 10, 1940, in Chicago, IL., the second child of Edward and Helen (Hajewski) Dorsey. The family moved to Schiller Park, IL, where Barbara graduated from East Leyden High School. Barbara married her soulmate, Carl T. Nelson on July 13, 1956. Barbara is survived by her husband, Carl T. Nelson; son William T. Nelson; Daughter-in-law; Carrie Nelson. Grandson, Bryan Nelson; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Braydon, Ethane, Scarlet, Gwendoline. Grandson Bradley W. Nelson; great-grandchild, Jade. Grandson, Scott C. Nelson. Granddaughter Amy J. Nelson; great-granddaughter, Lilliana. Granddaughter Ashley Nelson and grandson Brandon Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sibling; Edward Dorsey Jr. and her son, Robert E. Nelson. Private family memorial to be announced. Visit www.roseberrys.com leave online condolences.
