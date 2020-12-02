December 18, 1922 - November 15, 2020
Lodi/Rio, WI - Dorotha A. Leatherberry, age 97, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Rio. She was born December 18, 1922 in Poynette to Anna and Rodney Youngs. She grew up in the Poynette area and graduated from Poynette High School in 1940. She was united in marriage to Bonard Leatherberry on August 15, 1942 prior to his leaving to serve in WWII. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage and true love.
They resided on the Arlington prairie for many years. The farming community was filled with friends and neighbors getting together regularly at their homes for card parties and picnics. She was an active member of Farm Bureau and Neighborhood Stitch and Chatter Homemakers Club. Known for her wonderful baking and cooking abilities, she was never without a treat for anyone stopping by. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching tv game shows, listening to music and crocheting. She was a member of Lodi First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon, attended Bible Study and Hope Circle, taught Sunday School and could often be seen serving meals. She was proud to have volunteered at Lodi Good Samaritan for several years, but her greatest joy was with her family. She was a loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, and friend. We are heartbroken yet reassured knowing that she is reunited with loved ones that were waiting with open arms.
Dorotha is survived by her son, Gary (Lucy) Leatherberry; her daughters, Bonita Prucha, Gale (Ron) Nelson and Lori (Jeff) Harrenstein; grandchildren, Debbie (Bob) Volk, Angie (John) Griffing, Tommy (Jen) Leatherberry, Gary Jay Prucha (Stacy Anaker), Craig Prucha, Kristi (Josh) Klein, Richie (Bonnie) Nelson, Kim (Collin) Kreklow and Jeremy Harrenstein; great-grandchildren, Rob, Jared, Anna and Abby Volk, Emily, Lily and Sarah Griffing, Samantha and Sawyer Leatherberry, Owen and Austin Prucha, Maysn Prucha, Ramsay Klein and Christopher Nelson, and other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Bonard, she was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Bonnie Jean; sister, Lucille Manthe; son-in-law, Harold Prucha, and daughter-in-law, Diane Leatherberry.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a private family service with Pastor Cyndi Wunder presiding. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Lodi. Our hope is to plan a gathering for friends and extended family at a later date.
We want to thank Pam Johnson for her help at the beginning of the dementia journey and to Generations Hospice for their help during and at the end of her journey. Also a special thank you to At Home Again Rio Assisted Living and Memory Care, for their loving care of her through it all. Your compassion and love shown to your residents is amazing and does not go unnoticed. She/we had so many fun times and made so many new friends these past three years. Dementia took away from her, but you all filled her right back up with joy, love, activities...and of course ice cream, sweet potatoes and cookies. You were family to her....and to us too. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care 157 S. Main St. (608) 592-3201
