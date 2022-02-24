Richard Kenneth "Buck" Wilkerson

LODI, WI - Richard "Buck" Kenneth Wilkerson, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at home with his beloved wife by his side.
Buck was born August 9, 1949, in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Elva Holloway and Richard Wilkerson. Buck graduated from Charlevoix High School and worked numerous jobs. The work he enjoyed and was proudest of was operating heavy equipment in Alaska.
Although at a young age Buck was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy, Buck persevered and continued to pursue his hobbies and goals.
Buck was an accomplished guitarist and could be found picking a guitar every chance he had, including the day before he passed. Buck was a member of the musical group "Trippers" and enjoyed performing at community gatherings.
Buck had a great love for the outdoors and felt closest to God while out in the woods or in a boat on the water. Buck cherished his Michigan trips to fish with his lifelong buddies.
Buck's love for the outdoors was only overshadowed by his love for his wife Peg, family and friends. If you were a friend of Buck, you were family, and family was always the most important thing in his life. Buck lit up with joy every time one of his grandchildren showed up for a visit and loved to share his knowledge of hunting and fishing.
Buck was preceded in death by his mother, Elva Holloway and father, Richard Wilkerson; son, Thomas Wilkerson; brother, John T. Dillon, and sister, Patricia Niedzialkowski.
Buck is survived by his wife of 37 years Peg; children, Tammy (Tom) Schrank, De Pere; Theresa Wilkerson, Chicago; Shawn Shier, Coloma; Richard A. Wilkerson, Kenosha; Richelle Harrison (Eric), Gideon, MO; eight grandchildren, Alan, Brady, Cordell, Klarissa, Kody, Shalya, Abbigayle, Jordan, and three great-grandchildren as well as two arriving soon; nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main Street, Lodi, WI. A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 258 Lodi Street, Lodi, WI, with a light lunch to follow.