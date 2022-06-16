ARLINGTON/PORTAGE, WI - Clarence Llewellyn Buchanan, age 93, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 6, 1928, in Lodi, the son of Elmer and Sadie (Miller) Buchanan.
Clarence was a 1947 graduate of Lodi High School. While in high school, Clarence was active in many of the sports including boxing, wrestling, football, and baseball. He excelled in baseball and had been drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates but chose to proudly serve his country in the US Army through the Korean Conflict.
Clarence was employed as a Postal Carrier who always made time for a greeting or smile for those on his route no matter what the time or weather conditions. He retired in 1989.
In addition to enjoying all sports, Clarence enjoyed the outdoors, and especially fishing, and loved sharing his experiences with his kids and grandkids.
Clarence is survived by his children, Mark (Wendy), Teresa (Chet) Trimble, and Maria (Mike) Walker; three grandchildren, Samantha and Shelby Buchanan, and Tracy Trimble; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Trimble, Addison Fehd, Hank Weinzatl; two brothers, David Buchanan and Hugh Buchanan; sister, Kathleen Oyen; and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Committal services will be held at MOUNT PLEASANT CEMETERY in Lodi on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 12 pm with Rev. Peace Kim presiding. Military rites will follow.