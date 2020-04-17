LODI– Jo Anne Storm, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on July 6, 1954, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Robert and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Roos. Jo graduated from Lodi HS in 1973. She was employed as a CNA for several local health care facilities. Jo had a variety of interests including reading and gardening but loved most the time she spent with her family.
In addition to Alan, her husband of 45 years, survivors include her sons, Ryan (Nikki) and Brandon (Keirsta); her two grandchildren, Logan and Dylan; her two brothers, Brent (Jessi) Roos and Steve Roos; her mother-in-law, Karen Storm and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Kathy Roos and her father-in-law, Robert “Bob” Storm.
A celebration of Jo's life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to the Lodi Woman’s Club Public Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
