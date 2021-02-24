October 7, 1935 - February 19, 2021
Poynette, WI - POYNETTE — Shirley M. Stoltenberg, age 85, of Poynette, died on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Aspirus Tivoli in Portage.
Shirley was born on October 7, 1935, in Leeds Township, the daughter of William and Mamie (Pribbenow) Stoltenberg. She grew up in Leeds and Poynette, and graduated from Poynette High School, maintaining a close friendship with classmates over the years. Shirley began working at Farmers Mutual Insurance in Madison. Then in 1957, started her career at the Bank of Poynette, eventually being promoted to senior vice president. In 2001, retirement allowed her to care for her garden and flowers, plus enjoy a more leisurely pace of life. She enjoyed softball, starting and organizing the 1st Women's League in Poynette in 1958. Shirley belonged to many organizations in Poynette. She was a strong and respected competitor as she curled at the Poynette Curling Club. Likewise, she was a fierce softball player in the Madison and Poynette leagues. When her pitching arm went into semi-retirement, she shifted her energy to tossing horseshoes, enjoying the camaraderie of lifelong friends. One could always have a discussion with Shirley about sports, especially her beloved Cubs. Additionally, Shirley was treasurer of the Poynette Cemetery Board for many years. Family and clients were important to her, as she willingly offered her knowledge and support to their lives.
She will be truly missed by her sister-in-law, Linda Stoltenberg, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Frankie, William, Robert, David, and Wendell, and her sisters, Bernice Stiemke, Helen Zellmer, and Margaret Hebel.
Per Shirley's wishes, there will be no visitation or services held.
A special thank you goes out to thank Dr. Blohm, the staff of Aspirus Healthcare, and Aspirus Tivoli for their wonderful and loving care.
Memorials may be made directly to the charity of your choice by the donor.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting.
