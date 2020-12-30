Robert G. ""Chet"" Caldwell

July 25, 1957 - December 25, 2020
Arlington, WI - Robert Grant "Chet" Caldwell, age 63, of Arlington, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on July 25, 1957, in Montgomery, Ala., the son of Sam and Ruth (Steffenhagen) Caldwell.
Bob married Nancy Gehin on Oct. 9, 198,2 at Dekorra Lutheran Church. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1975, and then attended MATC for Auto Body. Bob played in various bands for 40 plus years, as he loved playing music and singing. He was the Village of Arlington President, and also served as trustee and was an active member of the Arlington Lions Club.
Bob was employed at Walgreens Distribution Center in Windsor, Wis., and worked there for 34 years. He loved going up north to the cabin and loved going 4-wheeling. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Bob was loved by all that knew him.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; son, Grant Caldwell of Arlington; daughter, Lydia Caldwell of Arlington; grandson, Blake Caldwell of Arlington; brothers, Dave (Joyce) Caldwell of Poynette and John Caldwell of Lodi; mothers-in-law, Gerry Lynch of Baraboo and Gale Gehin of Poynette; sisters-in-law, Edie Gehin of Poynette and Sherrin Biggs of Poynette; brothers-in-law, Joe Gehin of Poynette and Steve (Lori) Anderson of Poynette; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Gary Colby. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ruth; father-in-law, David Gehin; and several aunts and uncles.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, no public service will be held. A private family service will be held at Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care in Lodi, Wis., with Pastor Kevin Wall presiding. A private family burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of Life will be held on July 24, 2021. Details to follow.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.