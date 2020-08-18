Jason Clemens

Jason R. Clemens, age 39, passed away on Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020 due to a tragic accident while vacationing with family and friends in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Jason was born on Aug. 28, 1980 and grew up on Lake Wisconsin, which was his “happy place.” He graduated from Lodi High School and went on to UW-Madison where he graduated with an engineering degree and was a member of the Wisconsin Badger Football team from 1999 – 2004.
Jason had an infectious smile and a contagious laugh, he never met a person that he didn’t call friend. Although the pain of losing Jason is more than we can take, he died doing what he loved most, being on the water. Whether it was Lake Wisconsin where he grew up, Lake Wingra where he loved to paddle board and fish or the Apostle Islands, boating, fishing and being on the water was in his blood. Jason is now and will be forever, deeply missed by his parents, Jeff and Jody Zersen, Bill Clemens, his best friend and brother Brandon, his beloved sister-in-law Monica and his niece Josi and nephews, Ashton and Rylan who he cherished so much. His grandmother Gloria Clemens; uncles Ron, Mike, Jim, Brad, Jerry and Scott; aunts Renee, Pam, Leslie and Cheryl; and many very close cousins who he loved spending time with. He is further survived by many great friends such as Mahmood, Nestor, Scott, Eric and far too many more to mention. Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Laurie Reese and Roger Clemens.
A visitation will be held on Thursday Aug. 20 from 4– 8 p.m., at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. A private burial with family will be held Friday Aug. 21 and a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at KD’s Bar and Grill in Lodi on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 1–4 p.m. We look forward to celebrating Jason with everyone. Please follow Covid Rules.
The family would like to thank everyone who helped and supported us in Bayfield and when we got home. Words cannot express our gratitude.
“Jason, I am so proud to be your Mother, I love you more than you will ever know, a part of my life ended when you left and I am not sure how I will move forward, I will miss our conversations and just hanging out together, but with the memories I have and strength I have from everyone who loved you, I will find a way. Rest in peace my beautiful Son, I know you will be with me daily, until we meet again”
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
