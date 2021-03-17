Jacques H. "Jack" Krikorian

June 25, 1932 - March 11, 2021
LODI, WI - After living a full life, Jacques "Jack" Krikorian, unexpectedly passed away at his home on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Jack was born on June 25, 1932 in Marseille, France. He was of Armenian origin and was one of three sons born to Krikor Krikorian and Johar Ealamian.
He traveled by boat to the United States, from France, in 1949 at just 17 years old. Soon after arriving to the U.S., Jack joined the United States Army, serving from November 1952 through October 1954. He spent time stationed in Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky for training with the famed 101st Airborne Division, United States Army. After serving, Jack began his many years career with Alkar until finally retiring.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Krikor; his mother, Johar; his chosen son-in-law, John Bartholomew, and by his beloved brother who was tragically taken too soon. He is survived by his brother, Jean Krikorian of Septemes Les Vallons, France; his chosen children, a son, Fred (Sandy) Hewitt, and daughters, Shelley (Tom) Hewitt-Schmitt and Laura Hewitt-Bartholomew. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Jack was an extremely avid fisherman and loved to fish off his rock in Okee, Wisconsin. He was even fishing off the rocks when he was once segmented in the local tv news. He enjoyed traveling to fish other areas and bodies of water. Fishing was without doubt, his favorite pastime. Jack was a kindhearted man who was giving to so many others in life. He was a loving, generous, and caring father figure to his chosen children, and he was a loved and adored "Pawpaw" to his many grand and great-grandchildren. He left an everlasting love in the hearts of many, that will forever remain.
A private memorial service was held with Jack's family, in his honor. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
