William Wayde "Bill" Hughey

March 11, 1932 - May 14, 2022
LODI, WI - William "Bill" Wayde Hughey, age 90, Lodi, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 14, 2022. He was born on March 11, 1932, to Wayde and Edith (Helmke) Hughey. Bill grew up in the Bristol, WI, area, and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1950. He was drafted to the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. While in Korea, Bill exchanged letters with Janet Grace McFarlane of Keyser. Immediately upon his return from Korea in spring 1953, he took Janet on a date, proposed in a corn field a few short months later, and married her on December 12, 1953. Their love made them inseparable for more than 68 years. In their early years, they moved several times before settling in Leeds, WI, where they raised five children. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He taught his kids and grandkids a strong work ethic, and life skills, like how to drive, fix things, and carve the Thanksgiving turkey.
Bill had many occupations in his 90 years. As a young man, he worked as a farmhand and truck driver. After marriage, he served as a Dane County police officer before moving into the insurance industry for forty years. In his spare time, he worked as school bus driver as well as tackling his most difficult job of chauffeuring Janet and the many wedding cakes she made to their destinations. Bill saved the best and his favorite career for last: selling Renk Seed for the last 29 years. He loved driving around in his truck, visiting with customers, and talking about seed. He enjoyed going on Renk Seed Company excursions and spending time with his fellow salesmen from all over the Midwest.
Bill was a proud American and Marine. Although he didn't talk about the details often, he was interviewed by his granddaughter about his service, and that audio recording is available at the Library of Congress. Bill joined other Veterans on a Freedom Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2016, and belonged to the Truax-Longmire VFW #8483.
Bill was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Lodi for over 50 years and served on Session for 16 years. He served as Secretary of the North Windsor Cemetery Association for more than 32 years. Bill was a member of the Masonic Order for over 60 years. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, and Badgers football and basketball. He was an avid reader and would join anyone in a game of dominoes. He was the family rock, gave practical advice, and loved to laugh.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Janet; five children: Mark (Lori) Hughey (Downers Grove, IL), Teresa Hughey Groves (Portage), Jeff (Rana) Hughey (Lodi), Jean (Joseph) Spataro (Lodi), Lance (Deon) Hughey (Mindoro, WI), and his foreign exchange daughter Susan (Grant) Cameron Smith (Auckland, NZ); eleven grandchildren: Rebecca Groves (Adesegn Garry), John Mark Hughey, Emily Groves, Alyssa Hughey, Luke (Beth) Hughey, Mathias (Elsa Kraus) Hughey, Andrew (Liz) Groves, Benjamin Hughey (Claren McLaughlin), Abigail Groves (John Klemme), Christopher Hughey, Ella Hughey; and eight great-grandchildren. He also had many family members and wonderful friends who enriched his life until the very end.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Evelyn, George, Helen, Margaret, and Roger. Bill also had a very special relationship with Janet's parents, John Robert (Bob) and Eva McFarlane, who also preceded him in death.
The Hughey Family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care for the incredible gentle support and kindness of their staff. They were an answer to prayer.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services will be held at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Lodi, WI, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Presbyterian Church of Lodi or Agrace Hospice Care: 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or Agrace.org/Donate. Please record the name of the person whose memory is being honored on the memo line of your check.
