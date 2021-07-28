Diana Marie (Fast) Brue

September 13, 1954 - July 21, 2021
Lowville Township, WI - LOWVILLE TOWNSHIP- Diana Marie Brue, age 66, of Lowville Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Diana was born on September 13, 1954, the daughter of Howard and Arline Mae (Karstetter) Fast. She married Dale Donald Brue on June 7, 1986, at Poynette United Methodist Church in Poynette, WI. She worked for PDQ and Ward Brodt Music in Madison, McDonalds in Poynette and Portage, and last, Wal-Mart in Portage. Diana loved arts and crafts, sewing, ceramics, and played softball and bowled and was active in 4-H.
She is survived by her, husband, Dale; her children Albertina (Shaun) Derr, Morrisonville, WI, Christopher Brue, Columbus, OH, Benjamin Brue, Poynette, WI; three grandchildren, Lilian, Howard, and Daphne Buss; brother, David Fast, Roanoke, VA; brother-in-law, Michel Berndt, Wonewoc, WI; very dear friends, Char Stevenson and Marilyn Leum; nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Gloria Berndt.
Celebration of Life will be held at Arlington Commercial Center, 200 Commercial St., Arlington, WI, 53911, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Diana's memory to Poynette School District's Band Department and UW Carbone Cancer Center.
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Health for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.