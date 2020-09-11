Richard Larson

LODI – Richard "Brick" Larson, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1939, the son of Alfred and Ingeborg (Johnson) Larson. Richard graduated from Lodi High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1958 through 1960. Richard is survived by brother, Thomas (Sandy) Larson; two nephews, Mathew (Leigh Ann) Larson, and Michael (Dana) Larson; grandniece, Anissa Larson; four grandnephews, Garrett Larson, Ty Larson, Drew Larson, and Jed Larson; foster grandnephew, Chase Lange; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Larson. Private services were held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
