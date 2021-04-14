Deborrah Kay Sharpee

February 13, 1953 - April 4, 2021
LODI, WI - Deborrah Kay (Winter) (Kendall) Sharpee was born on February 13, 1953 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Ruth (Nelson) and Joseph Winters. Her life ended peacefully at home on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. Deb spent her childhood in Lodi, with her mother and grandparents. She attended Lodi Public Schools and First Lutheran Church. In 1969, she married James Kendall and together they had a son, Jeffrey. They lived in Madison for several years and were devoted parents to their handicapped child until his death. In later years, Deb lived in Lodi where she met and married Michael Sharpee in July of 2000. She was a faithful caregiver during Mike's serious health issues. On February 27, 2018, an automobile accident ended Mike's life and Deb never really recovered from that. Deb and her mother were extremely close until Ruth's death in May 2019. Deb was a member of Lodi United Methodist Church for many years where she worshipped regularly.
Deb is survived by her aunt, Janet (Gordon) McChesney; her mother-in-law and good friend, Joyce Steckel; several cousins, brothers, and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Sharpee; son, Jeffrey Kendall; mother, Ruth Krueger; stepfather, Don Krueger; grandparents, Olin and Myrtle Nelson; and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH at 3 p.m. with visitation starting at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Peace Kim presiding. Masks and proper distancing are encouraged. A committal service will follow at Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Lodi.
Memorial donations may be directed to the church or to Reach Out Lodi. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
