September 18, 1952 - January 14, 2021
Poynette, WI - POYNETTE - Mark Adam Olson, age 68, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, Wisconsin.
Mark was born on September 18, 1952, in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Ernest and Mary (Dresen) Olson. He married Sherill on November 6, 1982. Mark worked for Del Monte for over 35 years. He enjoyed golf, bowling and shooting pool.
He is survived by his children, Mark Olson, Jr., of Fennimore, Adam Olson of Poynette, Rachel (Shane) Childers of Marseilles, IL, Darrel (Shannon) Moll of Montello; daughter-in-law, Heather Olson of Poynette; siblings, David Olson of Woodman, Sandy (Butch) Schaefer of Fennimore, Jodie (Joe) Napp of Fennimore; father-in-law, Richard Elsing of Poynette; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sherill; son, Drew; sister, Sheila and her husband, Ron Starkey; brothers, Danny and Mick; sister-in-law, Jaye Olson and stepfather, Joe Eckert.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.