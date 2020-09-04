David Hepler

David Jerome Hepler, 70, died August 28, 2020 after being struck by a recklessly driven vehicle while walking his dog in Dekorra, Wisconsin.
He was born December 3, 1949 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Eugene Alvin and Ora Hepler. He had one sister, Johanna (Garry Peterson); two half-brothers, James and Richard; and a half-sister, Shirley.
A graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, Dave was a proud Vietnam Veteran and accomplished mechanic who worked more than 40 years at Modern Metal Products.
A consummate and tireless provider, his hands knew what it meant to work. Dave always made sure others were taken care of before himself. He loved his family, loved to travel, and loved the water, ever ready to take grandsons or nieces and nephews out on the boat.
He also loved art—appreciating the masters you’d find in a museum, as well as the shape of his 1957 Chevy. He was an artist himself, creating intricate sketches, paintings or sculptures from driftwood.
As a 14-year-old, he told his friends that Nancy Pratt was the girl he was going to marry, and that’s exactly what he did on August 9, 1975.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, he is survived by his son, Josh; daughter Heidi (Aric Jost) and two grandsons, James “Dignan” and Declan; his sister, Johanna; a fleet of brothers and sisters-in-law; innumerable nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. And his dog, Bella.
Services for David were held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. TJ Humphrey officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit, WI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AmVets.
Online condolences and live stream of funeral service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com
