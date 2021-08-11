August 7, 2021
Packwaukee, WI - Helen Roberta Nelson, age 82 of Packwaukee (formerly of Poynette) passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home. Helen was born in Reedsburg on July 31, 1939 to Erwin and Irma (Mutch) Lichte. She graduated from Madison East High School and furthered her education at Wartburg College in Waverly, IA. Helen married David Nelson at St. John's Lutheran Church in Madison on September 12, 1959 and from that union they were blessed with three children.
Helen was employed for many years by the Veterans Administration while she and David resided in the Poynette area. Upon retirement, they moved to Winchester and recently relocated to Packwaukee. Helen enjoyed cross-stitching, crocheting and was always up for a trip to the casino. She and David enjoyed traveling and felt especially fortunate to make it to Alaska. Helen loved to spend time with her family and her grandchildren were so important to her; she will be greatly missed.
Helen leaves behind her husband of 61 years, David, three children: Donna (Jeff) Beauchamp of Collinsville, IL, John (Julie) of Packwaukee and Susan (Jeff) Moll of Niagara as well as ten grandchildren: Andrew (Kara), David (Erin), Daniel, Katherine (Kory), Elizabeth, Joanna, Ryan (Kayleen), Ross (Kimberly), Nathan and Grant. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Jordan, Bentley, Brooklyn, James, Evelyn and Elise as well as a brother, Fred Lichte, brother-in-law, August Bjugstad and other extended family members.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Jason, sister, Judy Bjugstad and sisters-in-law: Julie and Sherrol Lichte.
A Celebration of Helen Nelson's Life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Chaplain Magi Wehner will lead the service and inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for a memorial that will be established in Helen's name.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is Honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com