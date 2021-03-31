September 9, 1938 - March 21, 2021
POYNETTE, WI - Carol A. Klauser, age 82, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born on September 9, 1938, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of John and Maxine (Beardsley) Gedmin.
Carol was a 1956 graduate of West Division High School Milwaukee. She married Frank Klauser on November 20, 1966. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2010. Carol was employed as a Quality Control Inspector for Wisconsin Thermoset in Milwaukee until moving to Poynette.
Carol loved to create with her skills in sewing, knitting, and crocheting, making newborn caps for various area hospitals. She delivered for Meals on Wheels and volunteered her time with Divine Savior Health Care and the Lodi School District Primary and Elementary Book Rooms.
Survivors include her children, Lexine (Kevin) Weber and Joseph (Marion) Porubsky; her sister, Judy Kay (Ray) Miller; five grandchildren, Erik Porubsky, Yanik Porubsky, Amanda Weber, Nicholas Weber, and Elizabeth Weber; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, John Michael.
Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 1 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, with Pastor Cyndi Wunder presiding. Burial will follow at Garden Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, from noon until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
