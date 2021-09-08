April 21, 1928 - August 12, 2021
Lodi, WI - Elizabeth J. Keiken, age 93, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Maplewood Health Care Center in Sauk City. She was born on April 21, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Thomas and Martha (Barzydlo) Kuczynski. Elizabeth attended St. Barbara school in Chicago. She married the love of her life, John B. Keiken, on Aug. 7, 1948, and they celebrated 48 years of marriage together.
Elizabeth worked as a housekeeper for Hilton Hotels in Laughlin, Nev., and was an active member of Blessed Trinity Church in Lodi for many years.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, John (Barbara) Keiken, Charles (Linda) Keiken, James (Leanne) Keiken, Angela Markart, Richard (Tammy) Keiken and daughter-in-law, Diana Keiken and son-in-law, Daniel Markart; grandchildren, David (Jill), Lisa, Phillip (Laura), Cindy, Dawne (Tom), Samuel, Lindsay, Meighan and Jordan, Sarah (Erik), Mark (Katie) and Matthew and Andrew and Danielle and Rashell (Troy); great-grandchildren, Parker and Connor, Hannah and Nathan and Grace, Sebastian and Chloe and Sofia and Maggie and Cheyenne and Thor; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Keiken, in 1997; her parents; sister, Dorothy; brothers, Robert and Richard; and daughter-in-law, Rose Marie Keiken.
A Mass will be celebrated for Betty at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. A private burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. No luncheon will be held.
Special thank you to the staff at Maplewood Assisted Living and Nursing Home for all their tender loving care over the years. Memorials may be made to Maplewood Assisted Living or Maplewood Nursing Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201