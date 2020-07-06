Jerome Williams

Jerome “Joe” Williams, age 65, passed away on June 30, 2020, at Agrace Hospice after a short battle with cancer.
Joe is survived by his mother, Arlene Williams (Schwartz), siblings; George (Carrie) Williams, Bonnie (Robert) Kokesh, Richard “Butch” Williams, Jr., Diane Everson, James “Jimmy” (Ronda) Williams. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Williams, Sr., and brother-in-law Tom Everson.
Joe graduated from Lodi High School in 1973. He had several jobs over the years and made many friends along the way. He retired from the State of Wisconsin in 2015. While enjoying his retirement one of the things Joe enjoyed most was cruising and taking his dog “Chipper” for a ride, occasionally stopping at a local watering hole for a soda and visiting with friends. He also enjoyed woodworking and making Cornhole boards and butcher blocks for his family and friends.
Joe was proud to have served his local community for many years as a Driver for the Lodi Area EMS and as a Volunteer Firefighter on the Lodi Area Fire Dept.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Lodi Area EMS and Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Extending a special thank you to his nurse, Sierra Jiran, for the kind and compassionate care she gave.
Joe is able to R.I.P. knowing his beloved dog “Chipper” has been adopted by his sister-in-law, Carrie Williams. Joe truly touched many people in his life and will be missed by many.
A graveside service will be held at Garden Bluff Cemetery, for the immediate family. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
