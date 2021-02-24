Yvonne Debra (Culberson) Christian

April 25, 1955 - February 6, 2021
Poynette, WI - Poynette -
Yvonne D. Christian, age 65, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born on April 25, 1955, in Nuremburg, Germany the daughter of James and Othelle (Stone) Culberson. Yvonne enjoyed attending church, attending her grandchildren's events and her dog, Bear.
She is survived by her daughter, Malissa (James) Surges-Wells; grandchildren, Gabriel, Kieran and Rayne; step-grandchildren, Austin and Maggie; brother, Leroy Culberson and many other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Culberson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
