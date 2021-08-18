January 17, 1988 - August 8, 2021
Franklin, WI - On August 8, 2021, Colton L Treasure, a loving son, brother, husband, and father of one passed away at the age of 33. He lived in many places over the years including Boise, ID, Salem, OR, Poynette, WI, but grew up in Ashton, Idaho.
Colton was born January 17th, 1988 at the Easter Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Laurie (Hull) Hossner and Kelly Treasure. On September 6th, 2009, he married Renee Scheffen and they had one beautiful daughter, MaKiya, together born on July 12th, 2012. Colton was known for his kindness, infectious smile, mischievous grin, eye rolls, and competitive nature. He loved his dogs and all animals. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and his close friends. He attended North Fremont High School in Ashton, Idaho where he enjoyed playing basketball, soccer, baseball, and wrestling. His circle of influence stretched far and wide. He had amazing friends everywhere.
Colton always had an urge to protect and serve his country. He did so by enlisting in the Marine Corps in 2007 and was stationed at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in GA where he excelled in marksmanship. In 2011, following his time in the Marine Corps, he and Renee moved to Salem, Oregon where he worked for the Oregon Department of Corrections and had their first and only child, MaKiya. In 2014, they moved to Poynette, Wisconsin where he worked for the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution in Oxford, WI. His proudest achievement was teaching his daughter MaKiya. He loved reading, wrestling, and playing games and sports with her. He was also proud of his achievements in the Marines, where he was recognized for his excellent marksmanship skills. He maintained a deep love for veterans. Some of his favorite trips were to Disney World with his daughter, snorkeling in the Dominican Republic with his wife, and to Lake Havasu with his brother Craig and father Todd.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kelly Treasure. He is survived by his wife, Renee; daughter, MaKiya; mother, Laurie Hossner, stepfather Todd Hossner, brother Craig (Erin) Treasure, sisters Laiken Richardson and Hannah (Oakley) Fikstad; loving and close friend, Amanda Welch; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Memorial services will be held in both Wisconsin and Idaho. The Wisconsin service will be on Saturday, August 21st, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, 426 E. Washington Street, Poynette, WI 53955. Visitation will be from 12-3 pm followed by the memorial service and military honors at 3 pm. The Idaho service will be held on Saturday, August 28th, at Russ Freeman Park Bandshell (https://bit.ly/3CEtVoY), 1290 Science Center Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. The memorial service will begin at 11 am followed by visitation.
In lieu of flowers or other memorial gifts, please consider donating to Warrior Rizen (https://warriorrizen.org), a dude ranch supporting veterans and their families.