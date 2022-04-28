Thomas M. Tritt

Lodi, WI - Thomas Michael Tritt, age 64, of Lodi, passed away unexpectedly, but naturally at his home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Tom was born in Canton, OH on January 13, 1958 to the late James, Jr. and Barbara (Ross) Tritt. He was raised in Michigan and attended Oscar A. Carlson High School. His working years were spent in residential construction, insulation installation, and glass manufacturing. Tom's work with glass manufacturing brought his family to Wisconsin in 1990.
Tom's absolute treasures in life were his grandkids. He'd often be seen cheering them on at sporting events. The grandchildren will always remember Fridays in the summer with grandpa at the pool, and their yearly trip to the fair. He lived across the road from the local park and would often sit outside and listen to the kids playing baseball.
Tom was known for his meticulous way he kept his lawn and home. He had a place for everything. His love of the outdoors and yard work enabled him to help neighbors and family. He was not a man of many things instead, held closely, those items that were sentimental. Each item in his possession held a memory and often a story to be shared with others.
Tom enjoyed watching all sports. Having grown up in Michigan, he was loyal to his Michigan teams. Tom played baseball, football, and basketball in his younger years. Golf was a sport he continued to enjoy in adulthood with family and friends.
Tom will be dearly missed by his children, Jennifer (Thomas) Leatherberry, and Thomas (fiancé Amy Crary) Tritt, and their mom, Theresa LaMay; his grandchildren, Anthony, Cameron, Samuel, Samantha and Sawyer; his siblings, Deborah Tritt, Leslie (Charles) Browning, James (Jeanne) Tritt, and Douglas (Darlene) Tritt; including many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison. Food and drinks will be served, and memories shared.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Lodi youth sports programs.