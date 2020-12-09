July 21, 1968 - November 27, 2020
Dane, WI - Weber, Denise Louise
DANE - Denise Louise Weber, age 52, passed away tragically on November 27, 2020 at her home. Denise was born in Madison at St. Mary's Hospital on July 21, 1968 to Robert L. Pribbenow, her father (now deceased) and Hilda J. Pribbenow. She was full of life, loved to ride her motorcycle and was always quick to smile and even quicker to help a friend in need.
Denise is survived by her mother, Hilda J. Pribbenow; her son, Cody R. Weber (Lisa); her daughter, Morgan W. Bonnell (Brandon), a daughter, Tabatha (Tony) Weeks; 11 grandchildren; brother, Kerry (Carol); sister, Debbie; brother, Curtis; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a multitude of loving friends, many of whom remained friends from childhood. She also leaves behind her best buddy, Badger. Denise was proceeded in death by her husband, Timothy J. Weber; her father, Robert L. Pribbenow; son, Timothy J Weber (II); her paternal grandparents, Gustave and Grace Pribbenow of Lodi, and her maternal grandparents Alfred and Jennie Dudley of Livingston, Ill.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tues. Dec. 8, 2020. Please note, due to Covid-19, facemasks and social distancing will be required. Building capacity is limited to 25 people, so your patience and understanding will be appreciated for complying. A visitation will also be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wed., Dec. 9, 2020 at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH LODI, 521 Fair St., with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Father Joseph Baker presiding. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Sauk Street in Lodi.
A go-fund-me page has been established for Denise at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kdppx9-denise039s-funeral
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
