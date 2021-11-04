December 28, 1945 - October 28, 2021
LODI, WI - Norman T. Neumaier, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 28, 2021. He was born on December 28, 1945, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of Norman and Hyldred (Brimmer) Neumaier.
On April 26, 1969, he married Donna Epright at St. Mary's Catholic Church Richland Center, Wis. Norm proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Norm was employed with the Lodi Public School System as a maintenance mechanic, retiring in 2003. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, the Maynard-Schulgen American Legion Post #216, and the Disabled American Veterans. Norman was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying fishing and hunting, woodworking, caring for his yard but what he loved most was the time he was able to spend with his family.
In addition to his wife Donna, of 52 years, Norman is survived by his children, Lori (Scott) Anderson, Jeffrey (Cynthia) Neumaier, Rebecca (David) Zimmerman, and Roy (Kathryn) Neumaier; 15 grandchildren, Cody Neumaier, Tyler Anderson, Kylee Neumaier, Zachary Anderson, Madelyn Anderson, Evan Neumaier, Lucas Zimmerman, Logan Neumaier, Emily Neumaier, Landyn Zimmerman, Jesse Neumaier, Khaleesi Neumaier; in addition, three step grandchildren, Melissa, Kirsten and Brandon; and eight step great grandchildren; eight brothers, David (Kathy) Neumaier, Roland Neumaier, Eugene (Diane) Neumaier, Clarence (Karen) Neumaier, Joseph (Della) Neumaier, Howard Neumaier, Duane Neumaier, and Royce (Colleen) Neumaier; four sisters, Linda (Cletus) Novinski, Kathy (Darwin) Rosemark, Colleen (David) Jones, and Juanita (Charlie) Beulow; and sister-in-law, Margie Neumaier. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Phillip (Nancy) and Daniel; and his sister, Margaret Drost.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at the VA Hospital for all the wonderful care Norman received and also the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AND ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH LODI, 521 Fair St, Lodi, 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Baker presiding. Burial will be held at the church cemetery with military rites conducted by Maynard-Schulgen American Legion Post #216. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main, St., Lodi, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021, and also at the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the VA Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
