September 10, 1949 - March 11, 2022
Poynette, WI - Jerry K. Hackl, 72, of Poynette, died Friday, March 11th, at home. He was born on September, 10th 1949, in Richland Center, to Frank and Alice (Viktor) Hackl.
Jerry grew up in Muscoda, Wisconsin and graduated from Muscoda High School in 1967. He began a long career in trucking in 1975 as an owner-operator and then moved on to running his own brokerage in 1985, prior to founding JK Hackl Transportation, Inc. in 1991. His hard work brought him great success in business. He was proud to have grown his fleet to 74 trucks at the present time. Jerry employed many great drivers and team members over the years and composed this team that embodied "driven to be the best, by the best." It was important for Jerry to take care of those around him and his demonstration of generosity and kindness to everyone no matter one's station in life, is a lesson he's impressed upon many.
When Jerry wasn't behind the wheel of a truck, he enjoyed many road trips behind the wheel of a motorhome or tooling around on a bulldozer. He also greatly enjoyed hunting, and in recent years, sharing that love and watching his grandchildren learn to hunt on his land in rural Wisconsin.
He was united in marriage on October 4th, 2020, to his beloved partner of over three decades, Julie. Together they cherished the time spent in their "happy place" in Arizona in recent years. You knew it was about time for him to head south when the weather in Wisconsin called for the transition from shorts to pants; he preferred the former. We will fondly remember his ability to zing you with quick one-liners or that mischievous look on his face with the twinkle in his eyes that told you he was having a good time, but also likely getting ready to best you in conversation with his quick wit.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Schwingel of Poynette/Rio; four children: daughters Alisa (Brian) Weiss, Angela (Dale) Wallace of Richland Center, Amanda (Jesse) Westby of Waunakee, and son Derek (Dana) Hackl of DeForest. Jerry is also survived by 18 grandchildren: Maebelle, Garrison, William, Ellavy, Elijah, Molly and Noah Weiss; Jevin, Ashton, Aerilyn, Lynlee and Dashiel Wallace; Addyson, Johannes and Alexa Westby; Liam, Owen and Wyatt Hackl; and one brother: Richard (Dorothy) Hackl of Muscoda. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends whom he considered family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Frank Hackl, Jr as well as two brothers-in-law, Dan and Pat Schwingel and one sister-in-law, Gloria Schwingel.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 19th at 11am at St. John's Catholic Church 209 South St. in Waunakee. Family and friends may call on Friday evening, March 18th from 4pm until 7pm at the Winn- Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee and from 10am until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place in the Blue River Cemetery on Monday, March 21st. with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at UW, Meriter Hospital, Minneapolis Heart Institute and the Mayo Health System for their care provided over the years. Additionally, thanks to the staff at Agrace Hospice for their guidance on Jerry's final journey.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI