Robert “Robbie” N. Lyons, 57, of Shawano, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1963 to Gary and Rose Lyons.
Robbie's Native American pride ran deep as a member of the Menominee nation. Often seen in his weathered baseball cap with an eagle feather design, Robbie honored his heritage through his love of the outdoors and time on tribal land. Although he lived in many places, he particularly enjoyed hunting and boating during his years living on Lake Wisconsin. Robbie had many friends and was a proud grandfather and tenderhearted father. Robbie was well-known for his sense of humor and quick wit.
Later in life, Robbie developed a deep appreciation for reading, sometimes reading a book a day. He also loved music, particularly Bob Marley, whose music features themes of struggle and more importantly, of resilience, which Robbie showed time and again in his life. This led him to his passion of helping others, including volunteering for countless hours at SAM25. Robbie also dedicated himself to giving back to those who had a profound, positive impact on his life.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Matt) McCutchin; grandchildren, Rylan and Nevaeh; and brothers, Steve and Joe Lyons; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Rose.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery, Old South Branch Road, Keshena. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to SAM25, 213 E. Green Bay Street, Shawano, WI 54166.
“Beginnings are usually scary, and endings are usually sad, but it’s everything in between that makes it all worth living”. -Bob Marley
