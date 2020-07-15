Daryl Branish

Daryl D. Branish, 65, of Pardeeville passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Montello, WI.
Daryl was born on Sept. 5, 1954 in Baraboo, WI to Paul Branish and Lois Olson. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1972.
On May 27, 1975, Daryl married Patricia Lutz.
He enjoyed having a good time with family and friends. He never had a dull moment in his life. Living every minute of it. He was loved by so many.
Daryl is survived by his wife, Patty Branish: children, Rachel Branish, Bobby (Keri) Branish, and Paul (Jennifer) Branish of Texas. Siblings: David, Donna, Debbie, Darla, Darlene, Dea, Deon. Loved by 7 grand-children: ReAnn, Makayla, Holli, Madison, Braydon, Conner, Zachary plus many nieces and nephews.
At this time, there will be no funeral service. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
The family would like to give special thanks to University of Wisconsin Hospital, Divine Savior Hospital, Colombia Healthcare Center, Montello Care Center, and Agrace Hospice Care for the special care that was given.
In memory of Daryl, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association and American Stroke Association.
Nitardy Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
~ our dad has made us who we are today, a long lasting memory that will never be forgotten or replaced. Until we meet again ~
